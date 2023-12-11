When he last played here, he improved markedly and now has a SANFL flag

Jackson Kelly will return to the Ovens and Murray Football League after a six-year absence as a SANFL premiership player.
Kelly has signed with Albury after spending the second half of last season back at home club Wagga Tigers.
"Three years in the SANFL definitely helped, it was a good experience playing against some really good players and that experience will definitely help me come back to O and M level," he suggested.
Kelly spent 2017-2018 at Wodonga Raiders.
He was the league's most improved player in the final 10 weeks of his second season, playing a pivotal role as Raiders claimed the double chance.
"I actually remember playing against them in the second semi, he kicked two goals and was one of Raiders' best players," Albury co-coach Shaun Daly recalled.
He then returned to home club Wagga Tigers and played in the 2019 premiership before spending three years in the SANFL.
The pacy Kelly played two years at Central District and then joined Norwood, where he debuted in round seven and was part of the Redlegs' team which fought back from 17 points down midway through the final quarter to claim a one-point thriller in 2022.
Kelly made a team-high nine tackles.
He was quizzed if he will be a different player to the 22-year-old version at Raiders.
"I'm not overly big, but I've definitely matured body-wise, I can probably play some midfield time compared to wing, I dare say I'll probably be a pretty similar player," he replied.
When Kelly first signed at Raiders in January, 2017, he was only 70kgs, admitting he struggled to put on weight, but is now 74kgs.
"He's 27, so he's at that really good age and coming into arguably his best form, he's also played at a higher level and will bring some leadership and intensity in his training standards," Daly offered.
"He's a great person, his whole family are great people."
Kelly joins former Hawthorn draftee Mat Walker and local product Fletcher Carroll as profile signings.
The Tigers have limited their departures to co-captain Luke Daly (Chiltern), while top defender Jessy Wilson is unlikely to play after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament against Yarrawonga in the grand final.
Albury has re-signed the bulk of its list, including Morris medallist Elliott Powell and fellow boom midfielder Jake Gaynor.
