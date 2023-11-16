Wodonga has just signed a league best and fairest.
Tom Miller claimed this year's Outer East Football League's Shane Smith Medal.
The powerfully-built midfielder is a two-time premiership player at Narre Warren, alongside Wodonga's 2023 recruit Matt Soroczynski.
"He's a gun, he's got that right balance between inside-outside mid, he finds the footy and has a knack for getting to the right spots and hits the scoreboard, so he's pretty special, to be honest," Soroczynski suggested.
Defender Soroczynski arrived at the Bulldogs with little fanfare, given he was coming from a lower standard league, but he played a pivotal role in the club's rise into finals.
Miller is more-credentialled, so it augurs well he will make a major impact.
He averaged 36 disposals, 15 contested possessions, seven clearances and 12 scoring involvements in winning the league medal by seven votes, despite missing the last three games with an ankle injury.
And it was the Bulldogs-North Albury clash on Easter Saturday, in front of a strong crowd of around 2200, which caught Miller's attention.
"I went up when 'Soz' first went up there and watched a game, it was a big crowd, good standard and the ground was in unreal condition," he recalled.
The Bulldogs contacted the 24-year-old towards the end of the season.
"'Soz' told me the bottom 10 are a lot better than the bottom 10 back home," he revealed.
A club best and fairest and two-time runner up, Miller is 183cms and a power-packed 92kgs.
"I started playing seniors here around 16-17, but then went I put on a bit of size they started calling me 'Truck'," he explained.
Interestingly, Miller was on the verge of reaching the 100-match milestone, which is rated so highly at all clubs.
"He wanted to test himself and play a better brand of footy, so where's better than the O and M? I think he's the kind of player who will play better the higher level he goes," Soroczynski added.
The Bulldogs lost a Morris Medal fancy in Angus Baker back to AFL Canberra, but have now signed two league medallists, with two-time Goulburn Valley Morrison medallist Jack O'Sullivan joining earlier this month.
