Thursday, 16 November 2023
Wodonga signs Outer East Football League medallist Tom Miller

Andrew Moir
Updated November 16 2023 - 6:34pm, first published 6:33pm
Jarrod Twitt was recently named Wodonga's co-coach and the Bulldogs have had more good news with Outer East league best and fairest Tom Miller joining the club.
Wodonga has just signed a league best and fairest.

