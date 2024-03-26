MYRTLEFORD: Gains, losses, Q&A with Frazer Dale and prospects this season

Myrtleford's fall last year wasn't a surprise, given it lost a handful of stalwarts and other key players, but most didn't see the wooden spoon coming.
But when you lose a champion of the club in Matt Dussin, who had unselfishly travelled from Melbourne for a decade, along with a host of others, you simply have to slip down the ladder.
The Saints took their first steps to rebuilding when they signed local products Frazer and Lachie Dale from Mansfield.
And the return of Matt Munro, who moved overseas in mid-2022, will also do wonders.
ARRIVALS
Frazer Dale, Lachie Dale (Mansfield), Matt Munro (Overseas), Jaxon East, Zac Pethybridge (Busselton), Bowen Calogero, Diesel Batey (Shepp Swans), Lachlan Plummer (Hobart FC), Riley Calvene, Jake Riley (Whorouly), Ned Turner (Wang Rovers), Paddy Sullivan (returning to the sport), Riley O'Shea (Bright)
DEPARTURES
Hugh Wales (Point Cook), Elijah Wales (St Mary's, Geelong), Declan Bren (Bright), Kyle Winter-Irving (Wodonga)
VFL-LISTED
Blake Coleman (Williamstown), Toby Cossor (Box Hill), Tom Cappellari (North Melbourne), Alex Jacobs (Northern Bullants)
BEST AND FAIREST
Simon Curtis (winner), Mitch Dalbosco, Brody Riccardi
OUR SAY:
ANDREW MOIR: The Saints haven't signed enough name players to jump from bottom to the top five, but they will improve and that's the first aspect you want after a wooden spoon. It will be interesting to see if Matt Munro returns to the form which made him a top 10 player in the league before he travelled overseas, but with his class you expect it won't take long to regain that touch.
WHAT IMPACT WILL LACHIE DALE HAVE?
He's a more rounded player than when he was last here. And given he won the Doug Strang Medal as a small forward in 2019, that means the Saints have a beauty. Dale was a fit player in his last stint, but the fact he recently ran a marathon indicates he's at a far higher level. He's an endurance athlete and could split his time between the midfield and forward line, but he would also be effective off half-back, utilising those foot skills.
HOW MUCH WILL THE SAINTS SEE OF THEIR VFL-LISTED PLAYERS?
Not much with Tom Cappellari, which says everything about his talent when his state club is aligned to North Melbourne in the AFL. Ruck Toby Cossor is based at Box Hill, so with a link to Hawthorn, you think he would play around half a season at the Saints, while it's similar for Alex Jacobs.
WHERE WILL WA PRODUCT ZAC PETHYBRIDGE PLAY?
He can play either key defence or key forward, along with on-ball, so that versatility will be crucial for a rebuilding list. The Saints signed a handful of interstate players who have flown under the radar, but Jaxon East (WA) racked up impressive numbers in the midfield in the Northern Territory Football League, while Lachie Plummer (Tasmania) is a crafty forward and the Saints didn't create enough scoring chances last year.
Q&A WITH FRAZER DALE
Q: Welcome back home, what's it been like after two years away?
A: The vibe around training has been really positive, there's lots of new faces coming into the club, so it's exciting.
Q: What does it mean?
A: It means a lot, just being a little older now, having a perspective in life and what footy has done for me, I'm here to give back as much as possible.
Q: You played two games at Carlton, were you a Blues' fan?
A: No, I grew up idolising all the Myrtleford footballers when I was a kid, they were my heroes, I didn't really have an AFL team. I think that comes a bit from dad (Andrew) coaching at Myrtleford, being a career coach, and always following him around the footy club. To me AFL names never meant a hell of a lot growing up, but seeing as though I played at Carlton, I have a soft spot for them.
Q: So who were your idols at Myrtleford?
A: Brad Murray, (current coach) Craig Millar, even people like David Steer, who I'm close to around Wangaratta. Steve McKee, Guy Rigoni, Chad Rigoni, I grew up watching those types of people when dad was around coaching, I looked up to those people, that's for sure.
PREDICTION: Ninth
