The Border Mailsport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL Local

COROWA-RUTHERGLEN: Gains, losses, Q&A with Joe Hansen and prospects this season

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
March 15 2024 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Hansen is back at his beloved Corowa-Rutherglen after he was forced to find another home last year at Lavington during his home club's recess. Picture by Mark Jesser
Joe Hansen is back at his beloved Corowa-Rutherglen after he was forced to find another home last year at Lavington during his home club's recess. Picture by Mark Jesser

In the dog-eat-dog world of sport, it's all about wins and losses.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.