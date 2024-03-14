COROWA-RUTHERGLEN: Gains, losses, Q&A with Joe Hansen and prospects this season

In the dog-eat-dog world of sport, it's all about wins and losses.
At the elite level, coaches' careers can hang on a loss at the wrong time.
However, this year, Corowa-Rutherglen has to be the exception.
The club didn't play in 2023 and there was genuine fears it would never return.
And it has to be said, well done to everyone involved in the Roos, you can't underestimate how much work has been done.
Given that, we just have to be happy they're back and fielding teams in the three grades.
Anything after that is a bonus.
ARRIVALS:
Darcy Hope, Connor Leslie, Scott Jansen (Karingal), Sam Dunstan (Donald), Nathan Dunstan (Redan), Christian Masson-Moyle (St Kevins), Sam Banfield (Glen Eira), Brady Morton (Wagga Tigers), Caleb Bertram (Chiltern), Nic Wright (Culcairn), Jayke Nicholson (Billabong Crows), Luke Arcuri (Wangaratta Rovers), Will Bott (Finley)
RETURNING PLAYERS (AFTER 2023 RECESS):
Joe Hansen, Bailey Pirnag, Jedd Ansell (Lavington), Jordan Eyers, Mak Lavis, Jesse Johnstone, Tom Robinson (Newtown & Chilwell), Tom Forrest (Wangaratta Rovers), Bailey Minogue, Jason Marks, Jayden Hall, Sam Haigh (CDHBU), Ben Black (Kew), Dean Druce (Wahgunyah), Aaron Spencer (Wodonga Raiders), James Svarc, Kade Kuschert (year off)
VFL-LISTED:
Jedd Longmire (Collingwood), Ryan Eyers (Geelong)
OUR SAY:
ANDREW MOIR: There's no doubt the Roos are looking stronger than at Christmas, signing former Karingal midfielder Scott Jansen and the Dunstan brothers - Sam and Nathan - in the last six weeks. It's hard enough at times to predict how a team will go after picking up five or six recruits, so it's impossible to tip what the Roos will offer after their last 14 months.
WHO WILL BE THE BEST RECRUIT?
The obvious answer is a Darcy Hope or Sam Dunstan, the two key forwards, but don't underestimate the influence of Brady Morton, on and off the ground. A physiotherapist, he's led the club's strength and conditioning and is helping coach the under 18s. Morton speaks well to the younger players and when you're travelling 120 minutes from Wagga, you know he's committed.
HOW LONG WILL IT TAKE THE TEAM TO GEL?
Can you make that multiple choice please? Again, impossible to say, but what the club is doing is trying to make it a place all the players want to be. When you're drawing players from all over, the quicker they mix together, the more chance of playing well. The club is hosting its season launch on Saturday afternoon and it will be the first time around 50 players will be together.
WHO'S THE SURPRISE PACKET?
There's two - Bailey Pirnag and Caleb Bertram. Chiltern premiership player Bertram can play wing or half-back and given he's a good user of the ball, the Roos will want the ball in his hands as he motors out of defence, using his run and carry to break the lines. Pirnag is back from Lavington after previously being at the Roos, so this will be his first opportunity to snare a senior spot. Both players have rarely missed a session.
Q&A WITH JOE HANSEN
Q: Corowa-Rutherglen's plight over the past 14 months has been well-documented, you've been at the heart of it, what has it been like?
A: Plain and simple, it's been difficult. It was a whirlwind before Christmas in 2022, we didn't know what was going on with no coach and then coming into the New Year, the writing was on the wall and even though the coach (Steve Owen) had been announced, we didn't have many players and everyone was waiting around for it to be called off. Through 2023, it was hanging over our heads, are we going to get back? What's going to happen? What will I do? But I thought I'd be better to be part of the solution than the problem, so gave it a red-hot crack and glad it's all paid off and we're ready to roll.
Q: Obviously players, like yourself, had to find a home for 2023, did you combine working on getting the Roos back at the same time as playing at Lavington?
A: No, not at all, I didn't want to take anything away from 'Lavi' as they looked after us boys, who were there. I put all my effort and energy into playing with them and then once the season was over, I put all that time and energy into what we were doing at Corowa.
Q: How would you describe your form at 'Lavi'?
A: Probably wasn't up to where I'd like it to be, I didn't handle coming across as well as I'd like. It wasn't so much the heart wasn't in it, but was still a bit down about Corowa, it was a difficult situation to be in and I probably didn't handle it as well as I would have liked.
Q: There's certainly no textbook you could go to to handle that situation, but how could you have handled it better?
A: Probably just take the pressure off a little bit. For the last six or so games I did that and played with more freedom and didn't have any pressure on myself. I wasn't feeling any pressure from Lavi or the coaching staff or any of the boys, more just myself. Once I took the shackles off, the footy just came naturally.
Q: Again, no O and M club has ever found itself in the situation where it's had a year off and returned, so what are you expecting?
A: We'll be aggressive, attacking, have a red-hot crack at the footy and look to bring pressure. It's a young group with some new faces, so it will be an exciting brand of footy. I think we'll be more competitive and be looking to win some games. I haven't got a number on it, the expectation is we'll win some games and not just being a number in the comp.
PREDICTION: Tenth
OTHER PREVIEWS:
