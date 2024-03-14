COROWA-RUTHERGLEN: Gains, losses, Q&A with Joe Hansen and prospects this season

A: Plain and simple, it's been difficult. It was a whirlwind before Christmas in 2022, we didn't know what was going on with no coach and then coming into the New Year, the writing was on the wall and even though the coach (Steve Owen) had been announced, we didn't have many players and everyone was waiting around for it to be called off. Through 2023, it was hanging over our heads, are we going to get back? What's going to happen? What will I do? But I thought I'd be better to be part of the solution than the problem, so gave it a red-hot crack and glad it's all paid off and we're ready to roll.