Corowa-Rutherglen's latest recruit says a return to the Ovens and Murray is designed to fast track his coaching.
Brady Morton signed with the Roos as a playing assistant coach as the club strives to return to the competition after being forced into recess this year.
The 26-year-old played with Albury from 2017-2019 while studying physiotherapy at university, but he returned to his junior club Wagga Tigers in 2021.
"It was probably that opportunity with the coaching and S&C (strength and conditioning) work, I've done a lot of work with younger guys over the past 12-18 months, with the (GWS) Giants' Academy and our juniors here," he explained of his reason to change clubs.
"I'm excited to build on my coaching, just trying to be as good a coach as I can be and doing it an an O and M club is a really good platform and it seems to be a really exciting time around the town and the club."
Morton, who's capable of playing key position either in defence or attack, has a tremendous passion for coaching.
"I'll go down the coaching path, if I give myself a good chance to do some high-level coaching before I step into a senior coaching role, I give myself every chance of being a good coach, I guess," he revealed.
"I've never been a naturally fantastic leader, but over the last couple of years I've worked on it, trying to see how far I can go with being a good leader."
The 190cm Morton has never been in better form, posting his best finish in the Wagga Tigers' best and fairest, runner-up to Jock Cornell.
He had also played a handful of NEAFL games for the Giants and first-year Roos' coach Steve Owen is delighted to gain such a mature player.
"It's important to have those on and off-field leaders, there to support our younger players and after the first meeting with Brady, I knew he was going to be a perfect fit for our club," he offered.
"He's an outstanding young person, he will have a massive say in how we go next year, but not just in the football, but also with our fitness and conditioning department."
Morton played 58 games at Albury, playing every match in the 2018 season, except the premiership win over Wangaratta, where he made way for superstar Dean Polo.
"I'm probably a more rounded player, I wouldn't say I'm a better player, I'm just a bit more understanding of the game," he replied when quizzed on his first O and M stint.
"I was pretty raw at Albury, they invested a lot of time into me, which was great, I've now got a better understanding of the game and how I fit into it."
Morton is also great friends with Ben Talarico, who will fill the Roos' development and under 18 coaching roles.
