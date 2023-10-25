The Border Mailsport
Corowa-Rutherglen signs Wagga Tigers' key position Brady Morton

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
October 25 2023 - 12:16pm
Brady Morton takes a flying mark for Wagga Tigers this year. Picture by Les Smith
Corowa-Rutherglen's latest recruit says a return to the Ovens and Murray is designed to fast track his coaching.

