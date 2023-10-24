Abbey O'Connell and Bridie Willis have received the cherry on top of a perfect season after sharing Osborne's A-grade best and fairest honours.
The Tigers' premiership players both accumulated 39 votes throughout the season, with O'Connell's twin sister Georgia finishing the count in second position (32).
This year marked Willis' first at the club, and after becoming a senior premiership player, the 20-year-old admitted it couldn't have been scripted any better.
"Winning the grand final was the best moment ever," she said.
"I'm usually pretty nervous going into games, but I was pretty fine.
"The team was very calm, and I think Sally (Hunter) definitely helped with that."
Willis has previously won two A-grade club trophies with Marrar in the Farrer League, but said the accomplishment came as a surprise.
"It was very unexpected, just because I thought I'd had an inconsistent season," she said.
"It was very daunting coming in, so my confidence probably wasn't the best at the start, but when I got to know the girls, my confidence grew more.
"Anyone in our team could have won it, everyone had an amazing season."
After finishing runner-up last time around, this marked O'Connell's first time receiving the honour.
"It's been a great season, going back-to-back was awesome and this was just the cherry on top," she said.
"The footy side has always been really successful and it's been good watching that, but it's been nice over the last couple of years to have some netball success as well."
Both O'Connell's parents, Nick and Renee, played for the Tigers, with her sister Georgia and brother Hayden now donning yellow and black.
O'Connell and Willis have both confirmed they hope to return to the court for the Tigers next season.
"Georgia and I are in our last year of our masters (of clinical psychology) and we'll have some placement, but we're hoping to organise that around here and have another season at Osborne," O'Connell said.
The Tigers have recently appointed Sara Schneider and Tamara Edmunds to the helm of the A-grade side for 2024.
