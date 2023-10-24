The evolution of news delivery through the decades was celebrated in Wodonga on Tuesday, October 24.
The Border Mail management and staff marked the 120th anniversary of the masthead with a morning tea at the McKoy Street offices.
"Wisely, the Mail strikes a clever balance between printed and digital, and delivers news online at speeds the old fellas would only dream about, often 'as it happens'," he wrote.
The Border Mail editor Xavier Mardling said he was proud to lead the masthead in this transitional age of media.
He recalled first reading the newspaper as a youngster on the school bus.
"The Border Mail continues to be relevant for all ages and stages of life," he said.
"It delivers fast and accurate breaking news, detailed sports reports and analyses, meaningful and researched features and opinion pieces and relevant community information.
"It has continued to evolve online through a whole new range of storytelling tools."
THE BORDER MAIL 1903-2023:
ACM managing director Tony Kendall said The Border Mail remained a strong brand on the Border.
He said readers valued its importance in the market and subscriptions were strong.
"Talking to people around town over the last few days, The Border Mail still very much resonates with them," he said.
Among others marking Tuesday's milestone were advertising manager Jenny McPherson.
The Border Mail employee Ashini Wijayaneththi created the extraordinary anniversary cake, reflecting the original printed issue.
