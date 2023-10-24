Victim assaulted by group of men at Springdale Heights, abducted in car

A man has been assaulted and abducted in a car during an incident at Springdale Heights.
Emergency workers were called to Bullara Court in Springdale Heights about 10pm on Monday, October 23.
They were alerted following reports a 23-year-old man had been assaulted by a group of men.
Police said he was taken away from the scene in a red Honda Civic hatchback, with a grey Ford Ranger also seen leaving the scene.
The red Honda was set alight on Old Barnawartha Road in Wodonga, near the Hume Freeway, about 11.15pm.
The vehicle was badly damaged during the blaze.
It was towed from the scene for examination.
Officers are investigating the cross-border incidents.
"Police from Murray River Police District established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident," a NSW police spokesman said.
"Anyone with information into the incident is urged to call police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."
