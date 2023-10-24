The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Lavington man admits through his lawyer to offensive weapon with intent charge

By Albury Court
Updated October 25 2023 - 8:20am, first published October 24 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man has admitted to wielding a wooden pick handle to intimidate two people during a violent confrontation in central Albury after which one was stabbed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.