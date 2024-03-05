WODONGA RAIDERS: Gains, losses, Q&A with brothers Nick and Tom Bracher and prospects this season

Nick Bracher. He is a club junior, but had a few years off playing cricket. He returned to footy at Chiltern in 2021 before lobbing back at Raiders last year. He went too hard in an effort to make an impression at his new club and suffered an injury, but showed what he's capable of against Yarrawonga in round 13. He kicked three goals, a series of behinds and two out of bounds on the full, so while he would naturally be disappointed with the misses, any player who can get almost double-figure shots on goal against the premiers can make an impact against anyone and he backed it up with a tremendous finish to the home and away season.