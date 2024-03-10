YARRAWONGA: Gains, losses, Q&A with Kyal Tyson and prospects for this season

If they're going to retain the title, for only the second time in the club's 95-year history (2012-2013), they will need to get better, particularly when the arrivals have been kept to a minimum, although a player straight from the AFL is a terrific start. Wangaratta will be a much stronger outfit with its profile recruits, but Irvine's best game for the club was the grand final, so he has the ability to lift to the next level, and that was coming off a perforated bowel in February, which derailed his pre-season. Urquhart was moved later in the grand final and that worked, while you sense Pendergast could play at least state level, in the future.