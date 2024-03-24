LAVINGTON: Gains, losses, Q&A with Shaun Driscoll and prospects for this season

At least a third and it might even be round one. Defender Jesse Hart and Nick Paton are locks, while Corby Robertson, Xavier Russell, Jack Costello and Will Liersch are strong chances. Normally a club might introduce a handful of under 18s from the previous season, but Lavington's game will be based on pace and pressure, so those youngsters will play a pivotal role in that. The Panthers played a brand of football last year where they tried to control the ball and while every club naturally has an element of that, this time there will be more overlap running through the middle of the ground and Myrtleford was stunned by the pace and pressure in that final practice match.