The Border Mailsport
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Panthers win tug-of-war for contracted Riverina league star

By Matt Malone
Updated December 19 2023 - 6:43pm, first published 5:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Oosterhoff in action for Coolamon against Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong at Kindra Park this year. Picture by Les Smith
Tim Oosterhoff in action for Coolamon against Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong at Kindra Park this year. Picture by Les Smith

Lavington has avoided a messy clearance wrangle over the services of Coolamon best and fairest winner Tim Oosterhoff after the Riverina league club decided to release him from his contract.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help