Wodonga's Jack O'Sullivan is looking to make up for lost time in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
The 23-year-old didn't play his first senior football until 2021 as a back injury, which turned into osteitis pubis, ruled out the bulk of three seasons, from 2017, while COVID wiped out almost the next two years.
"I played half-forward, wing, back pocket, those smaller positions when I was a junior, but as soon as the seniors came along, it didn't take many games to get the main forward and I had to play ruck there for a while," the Koroit product, near Warrnambool, said.
"I also played full-forward, centre half-forward, I really enjoyed it, that was probably my favourite part being a swingman."
Koroit has won the past seven premierships in the Hampden Football League, but O'Sullivan's injuries meant he was only able to play in last year's grand final.
He then spent the off-season with Waratah in the Northern Territory Football League, claiming the flag against Southern Districts.
The Crocodiles had current Wodonga Raiders' star Cam Ellis-Yolmen, along with former Yarrawonga and Wangaratta Rovers' players Jack Sexton and Jake McQueen respectively, while O'Sullivan was joined by Wangaratta's Abraham Ankers.
The man called 'Sully' is now chasing a hat-trick of titles at the Bulldogs, although they're rank outsiders against the 'big three' in Albury, Yarrawonga and Wangaratta, while Wangaratta Rovers are also genuine contenders, having toppled Yarrawonga and Wangaratta.
O'Sullivan has settled into defence at the 'Dogs but, at 183cms and 86kgs, found himself outsized by Wangaratta's Callum Moore on July 1, with the Morris medallist kicking seven goals.
"Early on I was trying to play in front and nullify his run and jump, cut the footy off, but later on in the game I had some mind lapses, he got himself in a better position than me," he revealed.
"He's a super explosive lad, he's a gun and has got a cannon of a leg, I reckon three of his goals were snaps from around 45m out, I couldn't believe it."
But O'Sullivan can take solace that he's certainly not the first player beaten by the ex-AFL forward.
"I'm a pretty harsh critic of myself, but not to the point where I'm affected by it, just super competitive, I suppose," he offered.
Despite losing to Wangaratta by 13 points in a cracking game, the Bulldogs' pressure was outstanding.
And it will need to be again at home to Lavington on Saturday, July 15.
ALSO IN SPORT:
The Panthers must win to stay in the finals hunt and while their kicking has been inaccurate, their pressure can't be questioned.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.