The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Wodonga's Jack O'Sullivan looks to a big game against Lavington

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
July 14 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack O'Sullivan made the move from Koroit over the off-season to make a home at the 'Dogs' kennel. Picture by Mark Jesser
Jack O'Sullivan made the move from Koroit over the off-season to make a home at the 'Dogs' kennel. Picture by Mark Jesser

Wodonga's Jack O'Sullivan is looking to make up for lost time in the Ovens and Murray Football League.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.