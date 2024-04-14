Man wanted for multiple offences found hiding in Wodonga home

A man wanted on multiple arrest warrants has been found hiding in a house in Wodonga.
Police searched a Waratah Way home on Wednesday, April 10, and took three people into custody.
Jake Pascoe Sullivan, who had been wanted by Albury officers for several weeks, was extradited back to NSW.
The 19-year-old, who has featured several times in Warrant Wednesday appeals, has three sets of matters pending in Albury Local Court.
Charges include two counts of being carried in a stolen car, entering a vehicle without consent of the owner, and recklessly dealing with the proceeds of crime worth less than $5000.
Sullivan has entered not guilty pleas to the proceeds of crime charge and one count of being carried in a stolen car.
The North Albury man appeared before Albury magistrate Chris Halburd on the day of his arrest.
Mr Halburd bailed Sullivan with the condition he report to police once a week and observe a 6pm to 7am curfew.
He is banned from taking drugs and drinking, and banned from being in a car.
Police are able to drug and alcohol test Sullivan up to eight times per week.
He will return to court on May 8.
Wodonga officers also arrested another man and a woman at the Waratah Way home.
One was wanted one four warrants and another was sought over deception offences.
Both were bailed.
