WARRANT WEDNESDAY: Albury police seek help to find six wanted people

Albury police are calling on the public to help them locate six people wanted for arrest across the region.
Murray River Police District on Wednesday, April 3, released the names and images of half a dozen people with outstanding warrants.
Kaiman Johns, 29, has multiple warrants in his name.
He is known to frequent greater Albury.
Jake Pascoe-Sullivan, 19, is wanted on outstanding warrants.
The teenager is said to be based in Albury.
Albury woman Lavina Williams, 25, has one warrant out for her arrest.
The same can be said for 32-year-old Aaron Mifsud, who is also known to police in Albury.
Wodonga police were also seeking to arrest him on March 31.
Meanwhile, Riley Stanton, 21, is wanted on an outstanding warrant for offences in the Corowa area.
Police are also searching for Corowa woman Kayla Carter, 38.
Anyone with details on the whereabouts of any of the six wanted people can to call Albury police station on (02) 6023 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
All information can be provided to police anonymously.
