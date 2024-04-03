The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

WARRANT WEDNESDAY: Albury police seek help to find six wanted people

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated April 3 2024 - 11:43am, first published 11:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kaiman Johns, 29, is wanted by police. Picture by NSW Police
Kaiman Johns, 29, is wanted by police. Picture by NSW Police

Albury police are calling on the public to help them locate six people wanted for arrest across the region.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.