WARRANT WEDNESDAY: Five people known in Albury-Wodonga wanted by police

Albury police are calling on the public to come forward with any information about five people wanted for arrest across the Border region.
Murray River Police District has released the names and images of those wanted for questioning on Thursday, March 28.
Jedda Freyer, 27, is wanted on outstanding warrants.
She is known to frequent the greater Albury area.
Jacob Symes, 20, has outstanding warrants in his name and is known to police in Albury and Wodonga.
He was sought by Wodonga police in 2023.
Albury woman Sally Hill, 53, is wanted on several warrants.
David Lounder, 45, and Steven Lounder, 40, both known across Albury, are also wanted by police.
Anyone with information on the five people in question can call Albury police station on (02) 6023 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
All information can be provided anonymously.
In other news, Albury police are investigating a head-on crash in Lavington on Wednesday, March 28.
NSW Ambulance said one person was taken to hospital as a result of the incident just after 9pm at the intersection of Wagga and Kaylock roads.
