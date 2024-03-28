The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

WARRANT WEDNESDAY: Five people known in Albury-Wodonga wanted by police

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
March 28 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jacob Symes, 20, is wanted by Albury police. Picture by NSW police
Jacob Symes, 20, is wanted by Albury police. Picture by NSW police

Albury police are calling on the public to come forward with any information about five people wanted for arrest across the Border region.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.