Bombers learning to adapt to challenges while reaping the rewards

After taking away lessons from round one, Dederang Mount Beauty was able to break through for its first win of the season.
The Bombers defeated Barnawartha 45-31 at Mount Beauty on Saturday, having fallen short to Tallangatta the week prior.
"Last weekend was really good quality netball from both teams and we learnt some really good lessons," coach Alex Dyde said.
"Going into round two, we were able to adjust and apply that and it came off seamlessly.
"We're feeling like we can adapt to any challenge now."
Paige Tuohey showed composure in goals to finish the game with 37, while Emma Jansesn van Beek and Stacey Browne teamed up for a strong partnership in the defensive end.
Tiger Rylee Butters-Hamilton made an impact in goals with seven, equalling the same effort alongside Chloe Butters.
Having fallen to the Tigers at a crucial stage last season, Novak admitted the victory signalled the start of a shift for the Bombers.
"The last game against them at the back half of the season, that pushed us out of finals, so to now come in for round two with that margin and a win was quite significant for myself and the girls that were in the squad last year to see that we're really in this this year," Novak said.
The Bombers will now meet the new-look Wahgunyah side for round three.
"We're not going to get complacent," Novak said.
In other Tallangatta and District netball games, Kiewa-Sandy Creek defeated Chiltern 42-38, Beechworth pipped Yackandandah by one goal, Mitta United accounted for Wahgunyah 41-33 and Tallangatta was too strong for Wodonga Saints 64-34.
