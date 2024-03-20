DEDERANG-MB: Netball gains, losses, prospects and Q&A with Alex Dyde

Coach: Alex Dyde (nee Novak).
Last season: Seventh.
Gains: Tessa Walsh, Stacey de Koeyer (returning), Paige Tuohey (South Bendigo), Maddi Deery (Raiders), Keely Bullivant (Albury).
Losses: Danielle Beer (pregnant), Alex Dyde (B-grade).
Q&A with Alex Dyde
How has your preseason been?
We had really good numbers at trials this year which is great. We've also taken some reserve players into our squad. We've been playing in the J.C King preseason comp and getting some really good practice matches against some other Tallangatta League, Hume League and O and M sides, which is great.
Any players you think we should watch out for this season?
Tessa Walsh is an absolute weapon and very versatile. We're really excited to have her back in the team this year. She was best and fairest in 2022 and came fifth in the league that year, so she's definitely one to keep an eye on. I think some of the girls will be unfamiliar to the Tallangatta League, so it will be good to have some fresh players that can surprise them a little bit.
What are your expectations for this season?
We're definitely striving for finals. We had a really strong side last year and were close, and this year we're just going from strength to strength. To have to drop some of last year's A-grade girls to B-grade just shows how strong we are going into it. I think we're definitely hot contenders for top five and definitely not to be underestimated.
Who do you expect to see among the top teams?
Kiewa, there's no doubt about that. Kath (Evans) and Sharyn (Attree) are just so experienced when it comes to coaching. They know what they're doing and we have a lot of respect for them as far as how to run a side. You also can't go past teams like Chiltern and Tallangatta who are really gunning for it too, so we'll definitely be keeping an eye out for them.
We say: The Bombers have been working their way up the ladder for a number of years now, and this could be the season they break into finals. The loss of star defender Danielle Beer will be felt, but the A-grade side appears to have plenty of depth. They could have the potential to really push teams this season.
Prediction: Fifth.
