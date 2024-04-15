Albury Morris medallist Elliott Powell charged with striking Charlie Sanson

Albury's Morris medallist Elliott Powell has been charged with striking.
Co-captain Powell was reported by the boundary umpire on the western side of Albury Sportsground on Saturday.
He had been involved in a short, running battle against Lavington's Charlie Sanson.
At the 23-minute mark of the third quarter, the pair was running down the wing, towards the old scoreboard, near each other.
The duo tangled near the 50m arc and Sanson fell to the ground, staying there for around 20 seconds.
When he stood up, he ran towards Powell, who had moved towards the centre of the 50m arc, following the play.
The pair again got involved in a physical confrontation, wrestling on the ground.
There is no vision of the incident.
Interestingly, Powell was on the field at the start of the fourth quarter, but after a brief discussion with the umpires near the middle of the ground, discovered he had been reported and was therefore forced to spend 15 minutes off the ground.
As the boundary umpire had made the report, he was unable to inform the field umpires of his decision, prior to the three-quarter time siren, which happened shortly after the incident.
He then informed the umpires at the first available opportunity, which was the three-quarter time break.
The grading was intentional, contact high (head) and impact low.
Based on that grading, the base sanction is a two-match suspension.
However, Powell can accept a one-match ban with an early guilty plea.
Albury has until midday on Tuesday to accept the early guilty plea or contest the charge at the tribunal.
If a player is found guilty of an offence and suspended, they are ineligible to win the league's Morris Medal.
Powell's report only added to a frustrating day for the grand finalists.
They were out-played and out-enthused by the younger Lavington.
Panthers' coach Adam Schneider was delighted with a number of aspects of the win, including the debut of Ryder Corrigan.
The 17-year-old kicked a goal and delivered the last pass for two of the team's four first half majors.
He set up the first goal of the game after 18 minutes with a 35m pass to Jake O'Brien, who didn't have to break stride, while O'Brien was again the beneficiary when the youngster found him on the goal-line.
"Ryder was great, the kid belongs," Schneider praised.
"He's confident, he's strong and he's smart, he's consistently thinking when he's out there."
