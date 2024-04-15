The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

'Wrong to run away': Mayor wants in as other councillors talk plans

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
April 15 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Not giving his seat up yet, Federation mayor Pat Bourke is keen to stay on the council and remain as its leader following this year's election.
Not giving his seat up yet, Federation mayor Pat Bourke is keen to stay on the council and remain as its leader following this year's election.

Federation's mayor plans to stand again for council at this year's election, saying it would be "pretty ordinary" to quit, given the rates pain to play out.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.