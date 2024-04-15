Work on four new sites in Albury CBD to start in $2.2 million project

Construction of a four-site development in a prime Albury CBD site is set to begin.
Sawyer Commercial Construction will commence works at the present car park site on Kiewa Street, between the Target and Mate's buildings, next week.
The project, which council development application documents note is worth $2.2 million, will see a single storey building constructed to house four tenants.
Builder Neil Sawyer said the sites would be fitted out by the occupants and were open to a range of uses, including retail and restaurants.
"All things going well, it will be finished by Christmas for us, followed by the fit-out," he said.
"We're building empty shells effectively, then the fit-out process will start in 2025.
"You could have retail, you could have eateries in there, you could have a medical group.
"From my understanding the opportunities are quite broad."
A previous proposal at the site had been for a seven-storey building which has been scaled down to a single storey.
There has been a long running process to develop the site, with works to start on Monday, April 22.
Hoardings were installed on Monday, April 15.
Mr Sawyer said there would be 30 workers on site during the peak of the construction.
Sawyer Commercial Construction has been behind several recent projects in central Albury, including eatery Dux next to Space Nightclub on Dean Street, the Business NSW office on Swift Street, and Kell Moore Lawyers on Kiewa Street.
