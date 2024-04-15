The Border Mailsport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Murray Magpies having no juniors 'far from ideal' says league president

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
April 15 2024 - 2:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Magpies president Ted Miller said the club had tried its hardest to attract juniors over the off-season.
Murray Magpies president Ted Miller said the club had tried its hardest to attract juniors over the off-season.

Hume league president Phil Bouffler has expressed his disappointment in the Murray Magpies not having any juniors this season for the third year in a row.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.