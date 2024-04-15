'Heart goes out to them' Councillor's tribute in wake of Sydney killing

A FORMER Wodonga policeman turned councillor has paid tribute to emergency workers, following a deadly knife attack at a Sydney mall.
Graeme Simpfendorfer used general business at Monday's council meeting to acknowledge the trauma of police and others who were at the Westfield shopping centre in Bondi Junction when five women and a man were killed on Saturday.
"Many emergency services will be affected, just as much as the victims and their families, so my heart goes out to them," Cr Simpfendorfer said.
"I want to take the opportunity to thank our emergency services in our community who keep us safe every single day, because something like that can impact on any community; sadly.
"(It's) just an opportunity to try and change the narrative, because sometimes we do jump all over our emergency services and (are) critical through headlines, but this highlights the incredible work that is done."
A former detective, Cr Simpfendorfer appears in the television show Hunted Australia and has been a North East president of the Blue Ribbon Foundation which recognises Victoria Police who have died while on duty.
