GRAEME Simpfendorfer had no idea how close the team on Hunted Australia came to tracking down some of the Fugitives just after their release until the TV show premiered on Monday night.
The former Wodonga detective, who is again the Lead Investigator in the second season of the popular reality TV program, watched the launch show with almost 100 others at Brady's Railway Hotel in Albury.
"It was everything I expected and a bit more," he said.
"I knew what my experience in the headquarters was like but I had no idea of the near misses we had just after the release of the Fugitives in Melbourne CBD.
"In a city of 5 million people to find 20 people in the burst (Fugitive release) you'd have to be lucky!"
Mr Simpfendorfer said Hunted Australia had the most Fugitives on the run of any Hunted franchise in the world.
Ten pairs of Australians will try to evade capture without leaving Victoria for 21 days.
"The UK had 12 Fugitives and they thought we were mad when we had 18 last year," Mr Simpfendorfer said.
"We caught 16 out of 18 last year and now we've got 20 this season."
The Hunters will be supported by five Ground Hunter teams including the Border's own Zak Rogers and Sean Kilsby.
Mr Rogers, who runs CrossFit TMA in Wodonga, said he was happy he joined the show after initially being reluctant.
The father-of-three was at the time of filming expecting his third child with wife Laura.
"She was the real superhero in this," he said.
"But it ended up making sense to create a valuable product while I was still young that the kids would have forever."
At Monday night's launch party in Albury, Mr Rogers' eldest daughter Isla, 4, proved he'd made the right decision with her sweet reaction.
"It was so quiet you couldn't have heard a pin drop, then she yelled out: 'Daddy, I've just seen you on TV!'"
Mr Simpfendorfer said the team of intelligence, cyber, digital, analyst and psychologist experts complemented each other's skills to keep tabs on 20 Fugitives.
He said they quickly caught Victorian school teachers Cath and Kel by using cyber technology.
"What an absolute cracker of a couple though!" he said.
"Unfortunately they made some bad decisions; the cyber team can see a lot of stuff where their friends may have been active, active, active on social media and then they go quiet.
"Others delete stuff and think it's all gone but it's not!"
Mr Simpfendorfer said he got some flak from his daughter, 13, over an impromptu happy dance captured in the first episode.
"She did give it to me a bit over my dance moves," Mr Simpfendorfer said.
"But when you're giving the job 100 per cent, those moments are going to happen!"
Mr Simpfendorfer was thrilled to be back on board for another season.
"It's quite humbling to be part of it," he said.
"Looking back on it, when I was tossing up whether to do it with my contacts and friends, I'm glad I did."
Mr Simpfendorfer will be among those representing Hunted Australia at the Logie Awards in Sydney on Sunday, July 30.
It has been nominated for Most Outstanding Reality Program and Most Popular Reality Program.
While red carpets weren't in Mr Simpfendorfer's comfort zone, he was proud to represent the show.
"I will embrace the experience because I'm there to represent the entire team that puts together the show that night," he said.
"Hopefully we can bring a silver Logie home to the Border!"
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.