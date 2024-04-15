Economic development has been elevated by city: mayor

Wodonga mayor Ron Mildren has defended the city's approach to economic development in the wake of council job cuts.
His comments came during a debate at Monday night's meeting which saw a councillor divide over a revised draft economic development strategy exposed with a 4-3 vote.
Cr Mildren painted a contrasting picture to a report to the meeting which stated a reduction in resources would affect the council's capacity to deliver the development blueprint.
"We've now got a strengthened economic development unit which is reporting directly to the CEO, so it gives it far more influence within the organisation and across all the different units of the organisation," Cr Mildren said.
"We've still got in essence the same number of staff that we've had for the same period of time.
"I don't see that as the main reason why we're pushing this back down the way."
Cr Mildren said there needed to be more of a focus on business looking after business and the city getting out of the "weeds" of economic development.
The mayor, deputy mayor Danny Chamberlain, Olga Quilty and Libby Hall voted to review the draft and have a revised version put on public display for feedback.
Former mayor Kev Poulton, Graeme Simpfendorfer and Danny Lowe opposed those moves.
Cr Poulton said the council was in a predicament, having reduced capacity and now being in a position where it will not deliver on the draft economic development strategy.
"I just don't think we're really going to best represent our community's interests," Cr Poulton said after referencing workshops and consultation.
Cr Lowe noted the strategy did not highlight the economic development contributions of arts, culture and sport.
Cr Quilty said arts, culture and tourism were a small part of economic development and "not necessarily the area where we will make and attract money to our city".
The Russian-born councillor invoked the ruins of communist planning.
"We want our city to bloom and flourish but we do not want to end up with a place, with one of the post-Soviet countries where I grew up having the crumbling infrastructure of glass and concrete which once was a big vision of the brighter future built with people's money, maintenance costs which couldn't be met, dreams which didn't eventuate," Cr Quilty said.
"We need to be realistic, we need to develop but we need to look at the best ways to develop."
Later in general business, Cr Chamberlain expressed gratitude to the staff who lost their jobs in the revamp unveiled in March.
"These restructures are not good and not much fun for anyone concerned, certainly not if you're in a position where your position is found to be no longer required," Cr Chamberlain said.
"That is no reflection necessarily on the work ethic or the job that these people have been doing.
"(It's) just a general thank you on my behalf for the work they've put in over that time."
Those made redundant included former acting chief executive and community director Debra Mudra, sport and recreation manager Liona Edwards and communications and marketing manager Kellie Davies.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.