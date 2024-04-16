Are you serious, champ? Triumph in the end after drama over road name

A Wodonga councillor has questioned the fuss generated by a Victorian authority wanting a street name changed because it matched a title in Albury.
Geographic Names Victoria advised Wodonga Council to not adopt Champion Crescent for a street in the Baranduda Fields precinct because it was too close to Champions Drive, which runs through the Hume Country Estate in Glenroy, Albury.
The council, at its meeting on Monday April 15, decided to use Triumph Crescent after taking public consultation following its intention to adopt the name at its February meeting.
Councillor Graeme Simpfendorfer, a former policeman, implied the process was needless, given emergency workers should be aware of the variation in locations of the similarly named streets.
"Champions Drive in Glenroy versus Champion Crescent in Baranduda shouldn't have caused such an issue I would have thought," Cr Simpfendorfer said.
"If our emergency services don't know the difference between Glenroy and Baranduda we're in real trouble."
Albury and Wodonga already have a number of streets with the same name such as Hovell, Hume and Stanley.
Cr Simpfendorfer noted the exercise had consumed the time of the council's place names advisory committee.
Council received seven submissions through its website and three via social media comments.
Five supported the name Triumph Crescent, while the other five involved alternatives.
They included having an Aboriginal language title, naming it Matilda way or crescent for the Australian women's soccer team and saluting VFL footballer Dinny Ryan who won the 1936 Brownlow Medal for Fitzroy after being recruited from Albury.
Councillor and advisory committee member Libby Hall said there was a consensus among the place names group that that streets at Baranduda Fields have a "neutral" title with the possibility of infrastructure such as grandstands being named for individuals at a later date.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.