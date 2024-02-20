Slow down, champ! Council told to find new street name to avoid confusion

Wodonga Council has been forced to find a new name for a street after a Victorian agency declared the original suggestion was too similar to a roadway in Albury.
It was proposed that a street in the Baranduda Fields sporting precinct be named Champion Crescent, but Geographic Names Victoria has declined to implement the title because there is a Champions Drive in the Hume Country Estate in Glenroy, Albury.
It was deemed having the near identical names within the Twin Cities could raise concerns and confusion for emergency services.
As a result, it is now proposed that what was to be Champion Crescent be known as Triumph Crescent.
Public feedback will now be sought over the next month on the fresh name, which is tied in with the context of competition at the complex which will host a football ground, soccer fields and netball courts.
Council's place names advisory committee member Libby Hall said the related street names were unfortunate.
"We are usually aware of other similar names and take care not to duplicate them and this one slipped through," Cr Hall said.
"It's important that we don't have duplications for reasons that our emergency services need to be able to know where to go without mix-ups happening.
"Albury is so close that these things can happen."
Councillor Kev Poulton remarked that it was worth celebrating a cross-border success in that the Victorian agency checked something with NSW.
Meanwhile, the council has agreed to sell land at the Logic industrial estate to allow the construction of a factory to make paint cans.
The deal will see Vic Cans Australia Pty Ltd purchase a lot of 2.366 hectares in Roche Drive, Barnawartha North for $1.537 million.
Other agenda items at Monday night's council meeting relating to business deals were discussed in a confidential session.
Afterwards council chief executive Matt Hyde revealed recommendations.
One of them involves Mr Hyde negotiating an amended heads of agreement for a 12-month extension with stock feed business Formula Forage over plans for it to buy more land at Logic.
The other relates to power company Globird Energy having an exclusivity agreement over land at Logic which requires them to pay a $30,000 annual fee over three years to have an unfettered right to that block.
