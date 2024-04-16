'I am only 31': Talented big man decides to resurrect career at rival club

Thurgoona has lured talented big man Adam Elias to the kennel in a major boost to its big man stocks.
Elias crosses from rival club Barnawartha but hasn't played since round 15 in 2022 after suffering a knee injury.
The 31-year old has been training at the kennel for the past few weeks and is expected to push for senior selection by mid-season.
Elias only recently decided to resume his playing career and said it was a tough decision to leave Barnawartha where he played more than 50 matches including the 2019 grand final.
Ironically the Tigers lost the decider against Thurgoona.
"I wasn't going to play again but then I thought to myself that you are a long time retired and I am only 31," Elias said.
"I've been keeping myself fit by going to the gym since I got injured, so my body is feeling pretty good.
"I only live two minutes down the road, so it's convenient to get to training as well as juggle my work and family commitments.
"It makes things a lot easier when you can leave home at 5.55pm and be at training by 6pm.
"Then I'm home by 7.30pm and can tuck my daughter into bed.
"I was obviously weighing up going back to Barnawartha where I have got a lot of fond memories and close connections but Thurgoona is better for my personal situation."
Elias is confident he has fully recovered from his knee complaint after more than 12-months on the sidelines.
"Overall the body is feeling good," he said.
"I've set myself the goal of playing reserves against Chiltern in round 4.
"I expect to come back through the reserves and after having so long on the sidelines, I'm really starting from scratch.
"Hopefully my form can warrant senior selection as I gain match fitness and regain my touch.
"My first goal is just to start playing again and if I get a game with the seniors down the track, that will be a bonus."
Before getting injured, Elias was among the premier big men in the competition who had the ability to ruck for long periods of time.
The prospect of Elias rucking in tandem with Bulldogs No. 1 ruckman Tom Osmotherly will provide coach Daniel McAlister with a ruck combination the envy of most sides in the competition.
"Hopefully if I get back fit and firing, I can give Tom a chop out in the ruck and also play across half-forward and provide a tall marking target," Elias said.
"I feel my mobility is one of my biggest assets and getting up the ground and running around to provide a target appeals to me."
The Bulldogs were widely tipped to be one of the competition's biggest improvers and have so far lived up to the hype with wins against Wodonga Saints and Rutherglen.
The appointment of McAlister has helped sparked a recruiting frenzy at the kennel after the arrival of Tyson Neander, Nick Brennan, Spencer Wungluck, Seb Sproule, Rylee and McAlister's two sons, Bailey and Ollie.
McAlister also lured Barton medallist Michael Rampal back to the kennel last week which could prove to be a crucial piece in the Bulldogs' finals puzzle.
"Getting Ramma last week and now Adam this week is a huge coup for the club," McAlister said.
"Both have had serious injuries but look after themselves and fitness won't be an issue.
"Adam has been a warhorse for Barny and initially just rocked up to training to keep fit with no intention of playing.
"To his credit he has already told me he doesn't want to take anyone's spot who has been training since November and wants to earn his place in the side.
"He is the type of person who always gives 100 per cent, so as a coach, that's what's exciting.
"Big Adsey is a proven performer at this standard and we can't wait to see what he has to offer when he regains his match-fitness and form."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.