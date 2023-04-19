Barnawartha ruckman Adam Elias has been forced into premature retirement.
In a cruel twist, the Tiger big man requires a second knee reconstruction on the opposite knee that ruled him out early in the 2021 season.
The news is a savage blow to the Tigers' finals aspirations with Elias regarded as one of the premier ruckman in the competition alongside Scott Meyer and Scott Spencer.
Despite only just turning 30, Elias said he had made the tough decision to retire and wasn't planning to undergo a second knee reconstruction any time soon.
"Basically I need another knee reconstruction and I can't afford to have another three months off work and go through all the rehabilitation again," Elias said.
"So I've pulled the pin on the footy and retired.
"It's a bitter pill to swallow but I can't do much about it and footy doesn't pay the bills - my job as a plumber does.
"I've probably got another 30-years of work in front of me which physically you need to be in relatively good shape to do.
"I've got a young family with a two-year-old daughter and I'm getting to the point where it's time to focus on my family and not on my footy."
Elias played thirds for North Albury and made his senior debut for the Hoppers in 2014 under coach Jason Akermanis.
He was coaxed out to Barnawartha at the end of 2015 by Tiger team-mate Cam McNeill who he also works alongside at Tonkin Plumbing.
Elias planned to still watch his beloved Tigers but ruled out having an official role with the club in a non-playing capacity.
Jackson Spiers will now be forced to shoulder most of the Tigers' ruck duties in the absence of Elias.
Elias said after reflecting on his career that not tasting the ultimate success during his 70 plus matches with the Tigers was his biggest disappointment.
"To play in finals, preliminary finals and a grand final with Barnawartha and not win a flag was disappointing," he said.
"That was my motivation to keep playing, to try and win a flag.
"It would have been unreal if it happened but you have to draw the line somewhere.
"My body has started to let me down and as frustrating as that is, you have to think of the future and the bigger picture.
"I've been through a roller coaster of emotions and you get angry and frustrated when you realise you have played your last game of football and it's not by choice.
"But the reality of the situation has sunk in now and you start to focus on other things.
"I still go the to the gym most mornings and will try and keep fit.
"I cherish the time I had at Barnawartha and it's a great club where I have made a heap of lifelong friendships."
