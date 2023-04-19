The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Barnawartha ruckman Adam Elias forced into early retirement with dodgy knees

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated April 19 2023 - 12:38pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Elias has been forced into early retirement with dodgy knees after stints with North Albury and Lavington. Picture by James Wiltshire
Adam Elias has been forced into early retirement with dodgy knees after stints with North Albury and Lavington. Picture by James Wiltshire

Barnawartha ruckman Adam Elias has been forced into premature retirement.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.