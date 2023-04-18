Matt Seiter has weighed into the player permit debate for junior football, saying the cap on the number of matches should be scrapped.
An increasing number of Hume and Tallangatta league clubs are relying on players from the AWJFL league to play on permits each Saturday to help combat dwindling numbers.
However, under AFL Victoria rules, junior players are only allowed to play on permits for another club a maximum of eight times during the season which includes finals.
Only four players are allowed to play for any one side on permits each week.
Seiter revealed when he was growing up he played juniors for Mitta United on a Saturday and again the following day for Wodonga for the majority of his junior career.
"I would say the one of the biggest changes I've seen since playing for Wodonga and Mitta United during my junior years is that kids aren't allowed to play as often on Saturday and Sunday any more," Seiter said.
"If they are willing to play, why not?
"I was a big kid at a young age and played a heap of junior football which I feel was good for my development and I felt I was ready to play seniors by the time I was 18.
"In the bush I got to play against kids that were older than me while on a Sunday at Wodonga I would play against kids my own age at a higher standard.
"It baffles me why you wouldn't want to be supporting the bush clubs by sending kids out to play who just love playing as much football as they can.
"It just doesn't make sense to me."
Seiter, who recently retired after a decorated career which included winning a Morris and Azzi medal, had no doubt playing twice a weekend as a junior helped fast track his development.
"I have no doubt it helped fast track my development," he said.
"Out at Mitta I played a few thirds matches when I was 13 against 16 and 17-year-olds.
"I got the best of both worlds in the sense that I was at two different junior football clubs and the two different ways of going about it.
"They were contrasting brands of football where in town at Wodonga there was better skills and a bit more talent.
"But out in the bush it is not so skilled and it teaches you to play a bit differently.
"I still see guys from Mitta today who I played fourths with and are still mates with today.
"If kids want to play on both Saturday's and Sunday's, go for it as far as I'm concerned as long as their parents are happy to let them.
"It should be up to the parents if their kids play and not AFL Victoria."
