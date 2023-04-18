The Border Mail
Morris and Azzi medallist Matt Seiter weighs in on permit system for junior football

By Brent Godde
Updated April 18 2023 - 1:28pm, first published 12:30pm
Recently retired big man Matt Seiter is passionate about junior development and says the player permit system should be scrapped.
Matt Seiter has weighed into the player permit debate for junior football, saying the cap on the number of matches should be scrapped.

