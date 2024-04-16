Qantas providing more seats for daily Border flights to Brisbane

Twenty more people will be able to fly from Albury to Brisbane each day with Qantas announcing changes to its aircraft on the route.
QantasLink has upgraded its daily service from the Border city to the Queensland capital to an Embraer E190 jet aircraft.
The plane can hold 94 passengers, an increase from the 74-seater QantasLink Dash 8 Q400 turboprop aircraft that had previously serviced the route up until April 2024.
Qantas revealed the upgrade meant the introduction of business class on the journey for the first time, which can cater for up to 10 passengers.
QantasLink's daily flights to Brisbane take two hours and depart Albury at 12.20pm.
The plane leaves Brisbane at 9.40am each day.
Virgin used the same company's jets when it operated an Albury to Sydney route, which ended in September 2020 because of COVID-19 restrictions.
QantasLink connects Albury to Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane daily and had previously offered a year-round Adelaide service two days a week.
