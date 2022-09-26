The Border Mail
Qantas announces seasonal Albury-Adelaide service has been extended to year-round flight route

By Beau Greenway
September 26 2022
Albury mayor and deputy mayor Kylie King and Steve Bowen talk with Qantas crew members after the first flight to the Border city from Adelaide landed in July. Picture by Ash Smith

Huge community demand has prompted Qantas to operate its new Albury-Adelaide service all year round.

