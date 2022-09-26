Huge community demand has prompted Qantas to operate its new Albury-Adelaide service all year round.
The flight route was launched in July as a seasonal option over winter but was so popular the carrier announced on Monday it would run it twice per week year-round.
Flights will continue to operate on Fridays and Sundays. From October 30, services on both days will depart Adelaide at 10.40am and arrive in Albury two hours later at 1.10pm.
The return service leaves Albury at 1.45pm and lands in Adelaide at 3.30pm.
QantasLink chief executive John Gissing said the growing demand had given the airline confidence to extend.
"These additional flights mean customers from the Border region will have easier access to Adelaide and its surrounds over the warmer months, whether they're travelling to see family and friends or going on holiday," he said.
"We've also seen growing demand from South Australians looking to explore Albury-Wodonga and the high country and Riverina regions, which we think will continue to grow.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"Over the past few years, we've added three new routes connecting the Albury-Wodonga community to Brisbane, Melbourne and Adelaide, providing better and quicker access to capital cities and onto our extensive domestic and international networks.
"We're proud to be supporting Albury-Wodonga, helping to boost the local economy and connect communities."
Albury mayor Kylie King welcomed the announcement with her city now having yearly access to four capital cities.
"Our community have been eagerly awaiting improved connectivity with South Australia, so it's amazing news to know we can now make the quick hop over all year round," she said.
"The flights will also bring a whole new group of travellers across, giving them the opportunity to experience everything Albury-Wodonga and our surrounding regions have to offer.
"The year-round service to Adelaide also enhances Albury's connectivity and strengthens our reputation as a preferred business events and conference location."
Fares on the route start at $254 one-way.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.