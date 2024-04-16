Will the reigning Morris medallist fight a two-match suspension at the tribunal?

Reigning Morris medallist Elliott Powell is ineligible to win the prestigious award again this season after accepting a one-match ban for striking.
Powell was reported by the boundary umpire for striking Lavington youngster Charlie Sanson during the third quarter of last weekend's match at the Albury Sportsground.
He spent the first 15-minutes of the final-quarter on the interchange after also receiving a yellow card.
The grading was intentional, contact high (head) and impact low.
Based on the grading, the base sanction is a two-match suspension however Powell chose to accept a one-match ban for an early guilty plea.
The Tigers' co-captain will now miss Saturday's crucial clash against Wangaratta Rovers at WJ Findlay Oval.
The Tigers suffered their first defeat of the season last weekend against the Panthers who stunned last year's grand finalists, winning by 21-points.
The Hawks are one of three unbeaten sides after the first three rounds after notching wins against fierce rivals Wangaratta and league lesser lights Corowa-Rutherglen and Wodonga Raiders.
The Tigers won both encounters against the Hawks last season with coach Sam Murray keen to claim another big scalp after stunning Wangaratta in their season opener.
The Rovers can take a giant stride towards securing a top-three finish with victory over the Tigers with Wangaratta's flag credentials looking shakier by the week.
The Pies have started the season 0-3 and face reigning premier Yarrawonga away from home on Saturday with another loss leaving little margin for error in regards to their top three aspirations.
