TUG-OF-WAR: Lions locked in battle with Bulldogs for contracted defender

Culcairn and Bullioh look set for a clearance wrangle over the services of defender Marcus Roberts.
Roberts has spent the past three seasons at the den after crossing from Tallangatta and district league club Chiltern.
The reliable defender arguably enjoyed his best season yet last year after finishing runner-up in the Lions' best and fairest behind former Chiltern teammate Luke Bokic.
Roberts, who is contracted to the Lions for the season, recently lodged a clearance to join the Bulldogs which has been rejected twice by the Lions.
If a third clearance is rejected by Culcairn, Bullioh can elect to have the case heard by the tribunal.
Roberts didn't play in the Lions' season opener against RWW Giants last weekend.
Lions football manager, Brendan Sheather, declined to comment whether the club would play hard ball on the release of their best defender when contacted by The Border Mail on Tuesday.
Bullioh coach Clint Brunnenmeyer said he remained hopeful that Roberts would be cleared in time for its season opener against Cudgewa on Saturday.
"We are onto our third clearance with Marcus which is pending at the moment," Brunnenmeyer said.
"He did sign a contract with Culcairn but wants to go to a club where hopefully he can have a bit of success.
"I think he has the potential to be one of our best players for sure.
"I can see him playing an attacking back flank role for us and might swing through the midfield but with no wings in the competition, back flankers are sort of like midfielders in a way."
Bullioh has also retained the services of star goalkicker Ash Murray for this season who is once again set to travel from Melbourne to play with the Upper Murray league club.
