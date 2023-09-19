Culcairn captain Luke Bokic has capped another outstanding season after going back-to-back in the Lions best and fairest award.
For the second year in a row he beat Marcus Roberts with the pair having crossed to the Lions den from Chiltern.
Bokic won the count by a big margin and felt he has had a more consistent season this year compared to the previous year.
"I'd rather be winning finals than individual accolades but what do you do?," Bokic said.
"I'm proud of the achievement, it's a special club and I definitely feel privileged to be able to play there and have the honour of going back-to-back in the best and fairest.
"I've enjoyed every minute since I arrived at the club and it is something I will look back on I guess when my playing days are over.
"Personally I felt I was a lot more consistent this year compared to the previous season.
"The difference between my highs and lows wasn't as great, last year I had some good games but I also had some really poor games.
"But this year has been a lot more solid and consistent."
Before arriving at Culcairn, Bokic spent more than a decade at Chiltern, coming through the juniors and playing 76 seniors games for the Swans prior to Covid.
But a change of scenery has sparked a stunning turnaround in Bokic's form with the midfielder finishing equal fourth in the Azzi medal last year.
"Once I arrived at Culcairn there was a bit of expectation and a bit of pressure on me to perform," he said.
"The biggest change has been playing predominantly in the midfield.
"Previously at Chiltern I played off half-back or a wing.
"But once I got a permanent spot in the midfield at Culcairn, my confidence grew and so did my form and that's been the biggest difference for sure."
The Lions finished ninth this season with a 6-12 record with their best win coming against RWW Giants in round 14 which coincided with the club's 1993 flag reunion.
Bokic felt injuries robbed the Lions of pressing for a finals berth.
"Unfortunately we were riddled with injuries from round two onwards," Bokic said.
"I think we showed glimpses of what we were capable of late in the season when we beat Giants and got within four goals of reigning premier Holbrook.
"At the end of the day, that's footy and I realise every club gets injuries.
"But we were undermanned for the majority of the season and when injuries hit, your depth gets tested.
"There are a lot of clubs in country footy that can relate to that.
"Hopefully we can pick up some quality recruits over the off-season and start making some inroads up the ladder next year.
"I know personally, I much rather finish fourth in the best and fairest and be able to play in September, that's what I'm about."
Tim Haines will coach the Lions for a third season.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.