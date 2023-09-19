The Border Mailsport
Luke Bokic claims Culcairn's best and fairest for a second year in a row

Brent Godde
Brent Godde
September 19 2023 - 5:27pm
Luke Bokic is a dual Culcairn best and fairest winner. Picture by James Wiltshire
Luke Bokic is a dual Culcairn best and fairest winner. Picture by James Wiltshire

Culcairn captain Luke Bokic has capped another outstanding season after going back-to-back in the Lions best and fairest award.

