A bike hub across the road from Richardson Park in Wodonga has been approved by council, despite public concern it will reduce car parks.
The cyclists' stop-off, formally earmarked for Junction Place, will now be installed in Mulga car park next to a KFC restaurant on Elgin Boulevard in the CBD.
It will have changing and toilet facilities, bike repair equipment and storage options, as well as a water refill point.
At Monday's council meeting, September 18, the new design was approved by council following a 4-1 vote.
Following that meeting, the council unanimously resolved that officers seek community feedback on the Mulga car park location for the multi-use amenities facility.
Several community members expressed concerns about the impact of reducing the number of all-day car parks in the CBD.
Wodonga mayor Ron Mildren admitted it was ironic that the project, funded initially to counteract the loss of car parking spaces due to the Hyphen Library development, will now result in the loss of more full-day car parking spaces.
"I recognise the irony of using car parking contribution from another job to contribute to the construction of this, and then to see four car parking spaces lost out of this as well," he said.
"But, having said all that, I think the location is the right location to be doing this facility. So I'm happy to support it."
Councillor Danny Lowe supported the Mulga car park location despite parking concerns.
"There's a car park strategy that says Wodonga car parking roughly runs at 60 - 85 per cent of parking, so there's generally a parking space within 400 metres of where you need to be," he said.
"So, for those of you who may get your parking space taken up, you may need to change your journey a bit and arrive earlier to give yourself some more time."
A voting poll was undertaken to gauge the community's support for the proposed Mulga car park location for the bike hub.
Fifty votes were received via the council's Make Wodonga Yours page: 42 votes, 84 per cent, were in support of the location and eight votes, 16 per cent, voted no and would like to see the multi-use amenities facility installed elsewhere.
"I think the toilets over on that part of Junction Place are required a lot more than across the road where this site is planned to be," he said.
There were suggestions from the public for the design to include E-charging capabilities, on-road bicycle lanes, ramp widening, lighting and CCTV.
As a result, the design will include widening the facility's ramps and adding another toilet and a changing room.
The facility will include an E-charging station and CCTV if the budget permits.
