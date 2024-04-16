The young 'Power' forward who is proving to be electric in attack

As a young developing forward, Ryan Beveridge ticks a lot of boxes.
Strong grab...tick; Prodigious kick...tick; Solidly built and strong in one-on-one contests...tick.
But most importantly, the boy can play as he has proven during his brief senior career so far.
Beveridge, 19, was just a pup when he arrived at CDHBU last year from Corowa-Rutherglen after the club was forced into a 12-month recess.
The talented youngster was coming off an outstanding season in the O&M thirds where he won the league goalkicking title and played in the Roos' losing grand final against Wangaratta.
Beveridge booted 83 goals during the home and away season plus a further 11 during the finals series to finish on 94 goals.
His 83 goals is the equal second-highest in league history in the thirds with Wangaratta's Les Crawford the record holder after booting 110, with 96 during the 1978 season plus a further 14 in finals.
Former Albury junior Will McGrath also booted 83 goals in 2013 and is playing for Jindera under coach Joel Mackie this season.
The O&M thirds leading goalkicker boasts some prodigious talent on the honour roll.
Yarrawonga coach and Geelong champion Steve Johnson booted 43 goals in 1999 with Ben McEvoy winning the title in 1997 with 58 goals for Wodonga Raiders.
Former AFL players Darren Bradshaw booted 28 goals in 1996 and Damian Houlihan 71 in 1990 to also add their names to the honour roll.
Beveridge proved his transition from playing thirds football to seniors was going to be relatively smooth after booting 52 goals from 19 matches for the Power last year including four in the losing elimination final.
Trent Castles (71), Keith Tallent (60), Andrew Mackinlay (58) and Nathan Wardius (55) were the only players in the competition to kick more.
A modest Beveridge downplayed his achievement of booting 52 goals in his first year of senior football.
"I guess I was pretty happy with my season last year," Beveridge said.
"Joining CDHBU was what pleased me the most though.
"I've really enjoyed it, just the culture around the club and we have got a young group which is exciting to be part of.
"I get to play alongside some of my close mates in Matt Bush, Ethan Hanrahan, Deaken Clancy and Darcy Melksham.
"There are some great role models in the club as well who have been great for my development.
"Corey Smith (CJ) up forward is one obviously plus big Doc (Docherty) our coach who has put plenty of faith in me as a developing key forward.
"CJ is entertaining to play alongside because he is one of the more lippier players in the competition but he really helps me out and he is a lot of fun to play with."
The Power added plenty of class to their midfield over the off-season after signing Melksham, George Sandral, Jack Andison and Jimmy Hanrahn to significantly bolster their onball brigade.
With better delivery and 12-months development under his belt, 70 plus goals is a realistic return for Beveridge this season.
To highlight his potential, Beveridge booted a career high eight goals against Brock-Burrum last weekend which equalled his previous best against Murray Magpies in round 16 last year.
Beveridge played a straight bat when quizzed how many goals he could potentially kick this season.
"That's something that I'm not worried about and I'm just focussed on team success," he said.
"I guess kicking eight last week gave me a bit of confidence but the most important thing was we played well as a team.
"I kicked fairly straight which is something that I pride myself on because I don't want to waste the hard work of my teammates who deliver the ball.
"After playing finals last year, we have stocked up on a few inside and outside midfielders.
"Jack Andison has really caught my eye as a classy midfielder alongside Melksham with both of them producing some pinpoint delivery on the weekend.
"Nathan Rhodes is also one of the better kicks in the side.
"But we aren't getting carried away with one win and play Osborne, Holbrook and Jindera in the next three rounds.
"It's an exciting challenge and will certainly give us an indication if we are going to be contenders or pretenders."
