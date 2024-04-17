WARRANT WEDNESDAY: Police seek help from public to find four wanted people

Murray River police have called on the public to locate four people wanted for offences across Albury and Deniliquin.
Albury officers are trying to track down 32-year-old Gurjeet Sidhu, who has an outstanding warrant and is known to frequent the Border city.
Police are also on the hunt for Tiarn Fox, 24, who has one warrant in her name and is said to be based in Albury.
She has appeared in a previous Warrant Wednesday appeal in February 2024.
Peter Wayne Mackay, also known as McCann, 40, is wanted on an outstanding warrant.
Police revealed he is known to them in Albury and Lavington, as well as the Deniliquin and Moama areas, west of the Border.
Deniliquin police also wish to speak to 21-year-old Jordan Doidge regarding an outstanding warrant.
Anyone with details on the four people is urged to call Albury police station on (02) 6023 9299, Deniliquin police station on (03) 5881 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
All information can be provided anonymously.
