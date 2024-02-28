WARRANT WEDNESDAY: Help sought to locate multiple wanted people

Albury officers are again seeking help to find multiple people with warrants out for their arrest.
Kristopher Crowther, 30, is well known to officers.
He has outstanding warrants and is known to frequent the Border.
Khaliyha Fox, 22, also has a warrant out for her arrest.
A police image appears to depict Fox with faded tattoos above and below her right eye.
Tiarn Fox, 24, was due to appear in Albury court on February 21.
She is also being sought by officers.
38-year-old Ricky Smith also lives in the Albury area and is being sought on a warrant.
Jandamarra Kenny, 26, who is believed to be in custody in Victoria, also has a NSW warrant waiting upon his release.
Corey Davis, 24, is also sought in Deniliquin.
Anyone with information can call police on (02) 6023 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
