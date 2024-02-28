The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

WARRANT WEDNESDAY: Help sought to locate multiple wanted people

Updated February 28 2024 - 2:12pm, first published 2:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Albury officers are again seeking help to find multiple people with warrants out for their arrest.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.