Rare chance to hear esteemed women's choir and buoy Border food relief

An international women's choir that's booked out months in advance will perform on the Border for a good cause.
The Auckland-based Shalom Korean Women's Choir will sing in both Albury and Wodonga in early May.
Hosted by St Stephen's Uniting Church in Wodonga and St David's Uniting Church in Albury, the esteemed choir will raise money for Border charities.
St Stephen's Uniting Church minister Rev Hui Young said it was a rare chance for Border residents to hear the choir.
Formed in 1996, Shalom Korean Women's Choir is a group of migrant Christian women from South Korean who live in New Zealand.
South Korean-born Rev Young, who was based in Auckland before she took up her post in Wodonga in January 2023, was introduced to the choir 21 years ago.
Together with their fundraising, they also perform at hospitals, prisons and aged care facilities year-round.
"I was serving as a youth pastor when I learnt about the choir," she said.
"They have beautiful harmonies and they are very popular in Auckland, where they are fully booked all year round.
"I witnessed how they served their community and hospitals and the needy through their music."
To celebrate 10 years of service in New Zealand during 2006, the choir released an album with their men's counterpart, Iqtus Men's Choir.
The 15-member touring women's choir and Border congregations have jointly covered their costs for the Border tour, so all proceeds from the concerts would support emergency food relief in Wodonga and Albury.
Rev Young said "Shalom" meant peace in Hebrew.
"They will bring their love, peace and hope with them," Rev Young said.
"They want to serve the people so the profits from the concert will go to local clients."
It was only the third time the choir had performed in Australia with concerts in Adelaide in October 2009 and Sydney in May 2012.
The choir will perform at St Stephen's Uniting Church, Wodonga, on Friday, May 3, at 7pm and at St David's Uniting Church, Albury, on Saturday, May 4, at 7pm.
Tickets will be available at both church offices before the concerts or at the door.
Entry $20 while children under 16 are free.
