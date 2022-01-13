community, St David's Uniting Church Albury, Reverend Beth Bear, The Scots School Albury

Moving from education to congregation, a Border church leader is ready for the next stage of her life. Reverend Beth Bear began her new role as the minister of St David's Uniting Church, Albury, this month. Before that, she spent six years at The Scots School Albury, serving as chaplain in a busy, varied school environment. "Carving out a place there for spirituality was great," she said. "I really loved it; the school was really open to it and the kids were really open to it and it was a wonderful, rich six years." The daughter of a minister, Rev Bear moved around as a child, living in Benalla and Bairnsdale before her study in Melbourne and ordination in December 2015. Her first placement at Scots coincided with significant personal changes - she met her future husband Josh, a school teacher. The couple now has two children, Hugo, 2, and Zoe, six months, and Rev Bear has just finished maternity leave. IN OTHER NEWS: With roots in the community, a young family and the St David's post vacant, the minister turned from playground to parish. "Looking for the next chapter of my life personally and also in my ministry, it felt like the congregation was the next right fit," she said. "Everyone's been really welcoming." Her early duties at the Olive Street church have highlighted the contrasts between her past and present workplaces. "In my first week here, I've already led a funeral for a longtime member of the congregation so that was a quick change of mindset into what the needs of the role are here compared to a school," Rev Bear said. She hopes to build on the existing strengths of St David's, such as outreach and music, and help increase its online presence through a new website, Instagram and Facebook. Pandemic challenges continue to affect church groups, but Rev Bear feels people are adapting to different approaches. "To be able to speak the gospel to the community in a way that is safe regardless of what's happening in terms of outbreaks and numbers," she said. Rev Bear's induction service will be held in St David's Uniting Church on January 23 at 2.30pm.

