The Border Mailsport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL Local

DOUBLE BLOW: Bulldogs lose one tall for season as another sidelined

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated April 17 2024 - 4:10pm, first published 3:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jindera has lost versatile big man Ben Dower for the rest of the season after recently tearing in anterior cruciate ligament.
Jindera has lost versatile big man Ben Dower for the rest of the season after recently tearing in anterior cruciate ligament.

Jindera has lost experienced big man Ben Dower for the season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.