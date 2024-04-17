DOUBLE BLOW: Bulldogs lose one tall for season as another sidelined

Jindera has lost experienced big man Ben Dower for the season.
Dower recently suffered a season-ending knee injury at training after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament.
The versatile tall joined the Bulldogs from Mitta United after the 2019 season and has played more than 50-matches at the kennel.
Coach Joel Mackie said it was a huge blow to lose Dower and his injury would rob the Bulldogs of some flexibility with his ability to play numerous positions including ruck.
"Losing Ben is a blow because he was one of the older players of the group but had brought into what we are trying to achieve straight away," Mackie said.
"Ben may be getting into the twilight of his career but understands where he is age wise and had given himself every opportunity to play a role this season and see what we could achieve as a group.
"I guess Ben's versatility was his biggest asset because he can play forward and kick goals or play ruck.
"He has got good aggression as well and has a presence out on the field.
"Ben is also a great clubman and will be sorely missed."
In a further blow for the Bulldogs, prized Albury recruit Zach Bye also injured his knee in the opening quarter against Holbrook last weekend.
"Zach has got a medial strain and will miss a few weeks," Mackie said.
"We don't want to risk him at this early stage of the season.
"Credit to Zach, he hurt it in the first quarter last week but soldiered on for us and played a big role for us in the win over Holbrook.
"Tom Findley came off the bench to help out in the ruck last week and was also a solid contributor.
"So Tommy will now take more of a lead role in the ruck with Zach injured.
"We also have Josh Lloyd coming back into the side this week who is another tall option we can use in the ruck if we have to."
The Bulldogs are also set to welcome back experienced defender Kris Holman for the clash against Howlong.
Mackie will miss again with a calf but was expecting a fierce response from the Spiders who had their colours lowered by Osborne last weekend.
"I'm guessing Howlong would have been disappointed with its trip to Osborne," Mackie said.
"They have got big expectations this season and I have no doubt they will be striving to rebound strongly at home and get their first win.
"But we will treat Howlong the same as every other opponent, go over there expecting their best and give it a red-hot crack ourselves."
