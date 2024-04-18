The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

'It might save somebody else': Border man's warning after close call on scam

Madilyn McKinley
By Madilyn McKinley
Updated April 18 2024 - 1:14pm, first published 12:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bloomfield was met with surprise when he opened his inbox on Monday, April 15, to find an email purporting to be from Telstra.
Mark Bloomfield was met with surprise when he opened his inbox on Monday, April 15, to find an email purporting to be from Telstra.

A Lavington resident has expressed concerns over a scam email pretending to be a major telecommunications company.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madilyn McKinley

Madilyn McKinley

Journalist

Journalist at The Border Mail. You can contact me at madilyn.mckinley@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.