'It might save somebody else': Border man's warning after close call on scam

A Lavington resident has expressed concerns over a scam email pretending to be a major telecommunications company.
Mark Bloomfield was met with surprise when he opened his inbox on Monday, April 15, to find an email purporting to be from Telstra.
"I finally clicked on that 'sign into My Telstra,' and then I started looking at it and realised that number's a bit long," he said.
"So I went and checked the account number and it's completely different."
The 80-year-old told The Border Mail he wanted to speak about the scam to prevent anyone from potentially making the mistake of falling for the hoax.
"It might save somebody else," he said.
"A lot of us old people don't know too much about the internet, it'll be easy just to get caught up in that."
The email sent from info@online.telstra.com.au also included the Telstra logo and various hyperlinks.
"We need your immediate attention to update the credit card information linked to your account. This is vital for seamless access to our services," it said.
"Please log into your account now and update your details promptly.
"Your swift action is crucial to prevent any potential account restrictions.
"Thank you for your cooperation and ongoing support."
"I could have been having an off day, feeling a bit off-colour or something, and come in, I would have just clicked on it because it looked slightly legit," Mr Bloomfield said.
He said he took a printed copy of the email to a Telstra partnered store in Lavington to be passed to management, who directed him to contact Telstra's head office instead.
"I expected her to prick-up her ears and take interest and say, 'oh, what's that? It doesn't look right to me, but I'll mention it to the boss, or I'll send it to head office' or whatever, because they can fax it away, I don't have a fax," he said.
A Telstra spokesperson said although they have initiatives in place, it is important to remain vigilant for scams.
"As part of our 'Cleaner Pipes' initiative, Telstra blocks millions of scam calls, SMS and incoming scam and potentially unwanted Bigpond emails every month," Telstra said.
"Despite this, our work is never done - unfortunately scammers are persistent and are constantly evolving their approaches.
"Cyber security is a team sport, and we all have a critical role to play so must stay vigilant at all times.
"Never click on links in unsolicited emails or messages and if you feel pressured on a call to share personal identification or banking / financial information, end the call and contact the represented organisation on their official number.
"If you suspect you've received a fraudulent email or other form of communication, you can report it on Telstra's website by searching 'report scam'."
Telstra also has further resources available at their Cyber Hub, with information such as known current scams and what people should do if they face one.
