Blues unveil several surprise signings ahead of season opener

Raging flag favourite Cudgewa has bolstered its premiership list ahead of the grand final replay against Bullioh on Saturday.
New co-coaches Dayne Carey and Josh Bartel who have replaced Drew Cameron at the helm have used their contacts to arguably boast an even stronger list than last season.
Carey has lured his two brothers Brayden and Tyson to the club after Brayden stepped down as coach of Beechworth at the end of last season.
Brayden previously coached the Blues from 2019-21 but was denied a flag in his first season after entering the grand final on a 15-match winning streak before being upset by Bullioh.
Dayne said Brayden's motivation to return to Cudgewa this season was 'unfinished business' after the Bulldogs produced one of the great grand final upsets.
"Brayden will definitely play this week," Dayne said.
"The carrot to signing Brayden was I told him he doesn't have to play every week but I want him to play this week because we want to make an early statement.
"Brayden doesn't want to put anyone out of a spot but feels he has some unfinished business after missing out on a flag in 2019 and then Covid hit.
"I think Brayden can sense we have a better list now than he had back in 2019 and sniff a bit of success late in his career."
The Blues also signed four-time Barton medallist Cam McNeill back in January alongside former Barnawartha teammate Daryl Webb.
In a further bonus, Shaun Wilhelm (Beechworth), Grady Nigsch (North Albury), and Wiley Jackson have also committed.
Bartel has also lured former teammate and prolific Kiewa-Sandy Creek goalkicker Guy Telford to the Blues.
Dayne also revealed former coach Cameron had also joined training recently and was most likely to make a shock comeback.
The two confirmed departures are Darcy McKimmie (Mitta United) and Jason Bartel (Kiewa-Sandy Creek).
"It looks like Drew is back and we might have to start calling him John Farnham with the amount of comebacks he has made," Dayne joked.
"But to be honest we want nothing less than going back to back this season.
"We have recruited to hopefully do that and the hunger and motivation is there.
"Adam Prior won the first flag of his career last season and now he just wants another one.
"Everyone is hungry for more success and the least amount of numbers we have had at pre-season training is 18.
"A lot of our recruits are older blokes, chasing a flag in the twilight of their careers."
Dayne didn't shy away from the Blues' tag of the raging flag favourite.
"We will have a target on our back this season and everybody will be striving to beat us," he said.
"But you know what, I love that... bring it on.
"We are favourites to win the flag but we will just take each week as it comes and do what it takes to get the four points each week."
