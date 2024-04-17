Bulldogs skipper predicts 'an exciting ride while D-Mac is calling the shots'

It's fair to say Tom Rake was thrust into the Thurgoona captaincy at a young age.
But after a mass exodus of star players from the kennel after the Bulldogs' 2019 flag triumph, followed by Covid the following year, Rake was appointed captain of the club in 2021.
He was only 21.
Now 24, Rake will captain the Bulldogs for his fourth season and it's a responsibility that he doesn't take lightly.
"I feel it is a privilege to think internally that people feel that I have got the attributes to be a leader of this club," Rake said.
"My job is made a lot easier by having good leaders around me.
"I've now also got good guidance from an experienced campaigner in D-Mac (McAlister).
"They guide me through and while I'm still in the infancy of learning what it takes to be a good captain, they certainly make my job a lot easier."
Rake played all his juniors at the kennel before making his senior debut in 2015 as a 15-year-old which coincided with the start of a golden era for the club.
The Bulldogs contested four-straight flags from 2016-19 for three flags with their only grand final blemish during that period to Kiewa-Sandy Creek in 2018.
After a lot of success early in his career Rake has found himself in unfamiliar territory the past few seasons.
The Bulldogs have finished seventh the past two years.
Previous to Covid, it was way back in 2008 when the Bulldogs last missed finals.
Rake was fortunate enough to be part of the Bulldogs most recent flag in 2019.
"I missed out on 2017 with a broken foot, played in 2018 and lost and won my first senior flag in 2019," he said.
"It was a golden era for the club but I probably didn't realise it at the time and it's probably only the last few years where we have been going through a rebuilding phase that you sort of reflect.
"It sort of makes you realise how successful the club was during that time.
"I guess when you are successful you are riding the wave but I now know that you can get dumped off that wave fairly quickly."
After making his debut at such a young age, Rake is quickly closing in on his 100-match milestone which he should achieve midway through the season.
Rake said he felt fortunate to have played alongside so many talented players early on in his career.
"When I reflect on my career, the thing that probably stands out to me most is how many talented teammates I have got to play alongside," he said.
"I have just tried to soak up their knowledge and now as I get a bit older, try to pass it down to the younger blokes who are now coming through the ranks.
"I often get asked who has had the biggest influence on my career which I find a tough question to answer after playing with so many great players.
"Blokes like Jayden Kotzur and Jarrod Twitt would probably be the standouts though.
"Twitty wasn't at the club for that long but he was massive for my development.
"I have probably played 200-matches alongside 'Kev' Gerecke if you count juniors, so he has been right alongside me to guide me through.
"We probably talk to each other about footy every day of the week during the season.
"I'm proud to be playing for this club and my family's history at the club."
After spending the past few seasons rebuilding, Rake feels the arrival of McAlister this year as coach could spark the change necessary for the Bulldogs to return as a finals force.
"Missing finals has been a bit of a change obviously but history says every club goes through it... it's just a matter of how you respond and bounce back," he said.
"D-Mac's arrival has been like a breath of fresh air at the kennel.
"After playing at the elite level then O&M and coaching a powerhouse like Osborne to a flag, it's fair to say he has a fairly big profile in this area.
"So when he was appointed coach, it was no surprise to see him attract a stack of new faces at the club.
"He's got a stack of connections and knows how to use them.
"Every coach will tell you that recruiting is the hardest part of the job... but having the right connections is 90 percent of it.
"D-Mac is a straight shooter and the playing group knows it's his way or the highway.
"He wants to get the best out of everyone and he digs into every individual players' values to try and get the best out of them.
"I certainly get the feeling that we are going to be in for an exciting ride while he is calling the shots."
