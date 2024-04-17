TOM'S TRAGEDY: How the Bulldogs rallied after devastation of losing 'best mate'

Tom Rake will always remember the day after the 2022 Albury Gold Cup.
The day his world was turned upside down.
Tom lived with his father Garry at the time in a house in close proximity to the Thurgoona Golf Club.
Garry, who was well-known as a likeable larrikin, would often drive his golf buggy to the club before scooting back home which was a common practice by dozens of locals.
After attending the Albury Gold Cup, Garry decided to head to the golf club on his golf buggy.
But this time, Garry didn't return home.
"I remember dad didn't come home the night of the Albury Gold Cup," Tom said.
"I woke up the next morning to a phone call from my brother to say a golf cart had been found in the dam at Thurgoona golf course.
"The rest of the family was away that weekend, so I went so suss it out."
Tom recalls having a sick feeling in his gut of what was about to unfold.
"I went down to the dam and saw it was the old man's golf cart ... he was only 51."
Tragically, Garry drowned after his golf cart plunged into the dam on the golf course when returning home from the golf club.
"He wasn't only my dad but he was also my best mate," Tom said.
"We lived together, worked together and never got sick of each other's company."
Garry was well-known in district football for his association with Thurgoona Football-Netball Club and a larrikin who enjoyed having a chat and a beer with anyone he crossed paths with.
A former player, Garry was also a tireless worker and volunteer at the kennel.
"Dad will be the first to admit his footy career was far from spectacular and he was just a battler who spent most of his time running around in the twos trying to get a kick," Tom said.
"But what he lacked in talent he made up for in heart.
"Dad loved the footy club and most people that knew him would agree he was the heart and soul of the club.
"The club really was his pride and joy.
"Dad was always the first one down here during the week on training nights and on match day, filling up water bottles for the juniors, cooking meals on a Thursday night.
"He would be the first to organise a working bee when something needed to be done around the club.
"Being involved with the footy club was his outlet and spending time there was the one thing that he cherished most."
Devastated by the loss of his father and close mate, Tom fondly recalls how the Bulldogs rallied around him during his darkest moment after news quickly spread of the tragedy.
"I think it was on Sunday which was only a day after dad's accident that the club hosted a get together for our family," he said.
"So we went down to the clubrooms and were blown away to be greeted by more than 200 people, mostly from the footy club.
"It was unreal now that I think about it.
"The club has now named clubman of the year in honour of dad, which our family gets to present each year and dad would be over the moon about it.
"Just other little things like at dad's funeral there would have been 200 people there involved with the footy club wearing their club polo shirts.
"It was unreal and something that I will never forget."
In another touching gesture, two of Tom's former teammates including close mate Luke 'Kev" Gerecke alongside Ayden Brown who were at RWW Giants returned for a one off match to honour Garry and play alongside Tom again.
"Kev is my best mate and came back to play in the match to honour dad as did Ayden which was a special moment for me," Tom said.
"It was good of the Giants to let both of them play, which I'm grateful for.
"Having the support of the Thurgoona Football Club during the toughest time of my life is another thing I'm grateful for.
"Just being able to come down to the club at any time, knowing you have got that support.
"People at the club somehow knew they didn't have to ask me how I was going or how I was coping, they just knew I was down at the club because that was my happy place.
"It's hard to put into words just how incredible everyone at the club was.
"It wasn't just my teammates, but the club as a whole, the president, the committee, the netballers and the supporters ... I just felt I had the support of everyone.
"It was a real eye opener just how much footy clubs impact the community and how they rally around whoever is in need.
"That's why I'm so proud to be a part of this fantastic club."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.