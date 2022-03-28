Tributes flow for Garry Rake after Thurgoona golf course accident

news, local-news,

Tributes are flowing for a respected community member killed in an accident at the Thurgoona golf course. Garry Rake, 51, died in a suspected drowning incident after a golf cart crashed into water at the course. The incident is believed to have occurred on Friday night or early Saturday morning, with the cart discovered submerged in water on Saturday morning. Police, Albury and Border Rescue Squad members and a tow truck driver attended the scene about 10.30am on Saturday. Police will investigate whether alcohol was involved in the incident. Tributes flowed for the late man at the weekend with loved ones expressing shock at the accident. Mr Rake was a life member of the Thurgoona Football Club. The club opened its rooms yesterday for people to pay their respects to the 51-year-old. One person wrote on social media that the news was heartbreaking. IN OTHER NEWS: "Lots of love to his family and friends," she said. Another person said Mr Rake had been dearly loved. A police spokesman said officers attended the scene a short time after concerns were reported for Mr Rake's welfare, and police located his golf cart partially submerged in a dam. "Police conducted a search of the dam with the assistance of the Albury Volunteer Rescue Association and located the body of a 51 year-old man," the spokesman said. Officers established a crime scene and began investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. A report will be prepared for the coroner. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

