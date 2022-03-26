news, local-news,

A 51 year-old man has been found dead in a dam at a Border golf resort. A NSW Police spokesman said police were called to Thurgoona Country Club Resort, Evesham Place, at 10.30am on Saturday after concerns were reported for the man's welfare. Murray River Police District officers attended the scene a short time later and located a golf cart partially submerged in a dam at the resort. "Police conducted a search of the dam with the assistance of the Albury Volunteer Rescue Association and located the body of a 51 year-old man," the spokesman said. Officers established a crime scene and began investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. Inquiries are continuing and a report will be prepared for the coroner. IN OTHER NEWS:

