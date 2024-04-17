Swanny set to have a 'licence to thrill' with Hoppers on the weekend

Tallangatta coach Gareth Lawson says Brownlow medallist Dane Swan will have a 'licence to thrill' when he makes a one-off appearance for the club against Rutherglen on Saturday.
It won't be the first time Swan has played in the region after starring for the Billabong Crows in a 2022 win over Hume league rival CDHBU.
Lawson said there was a huge buzz at training on Tuesday night ahead of the Collingwood champion's highly anticipated cameo appearance.
"The players were certainly up and about at training and can't wait for Saturday," Lawson said.
"I won't be telling Swanny anything other than he has a licence to thrill.
"Obviously Dane plays these one-off matches at different clubs quite frequently and I will be guided by him on where he feels he will be best suited.
"Swanny is 40 now and knows his body best so if he wants to go in the midfield, roam across half-back or sit in a forward pocket, it's up to him."
Swan was also be the star attraction at the club's sportsman's night after the match with comedian Des Dowling also set to entertain the crowd.
Lawson will be hoping Swan can produce something similar to when he played with Billabong Crows after proving to be the match-winner late in a thrilling contest.
The Hoppers have started the season with two comprehensive wins against league lesser lights Dederang-Mt Beauty and Wodonga Saints.
But they will face the first serious test of their finals credentials when they host Rutherglen who proved no match for a rapidly improving Thurgoona last weekend.
Swan's renowed wit was on full display in a Facebook post earlier this week.
"I really looking forward to having a kick at Tallangatta... I've never heard of the place but I'm sure it's as lovely as it sounds and I'm looking forward to getting down there," Swan said.
"Chicken Nixon has already got me dressed up like an idiot in your jumper and I'm walking around the house with it on at the moment.
"I know you boys had an awesome win by 180 points in your first match and I was going to say I might not get a game... but we all know that's a lie.
"I'm looking forward to winning by a little bit more.
"The big ruckman is back (Spencer), the Barton medallist, I happen to have a few medals of my own and maybe we could compare?
"Club legend 'Riddo' (Riddington) is back as well apparently for added insurance, so I look forward to playing alongside you two and the rest of the boys.
"It should be a fun day and a fun night as well.
The Hoppers hope to welcome back their best defender in Ethan Riddington who has missed the first fortnight of the season.
Star forward James Breen returned to the 'Bughouse' this season and alongside Kaine Parsons, the Hoppers boast two of the premier forwards in the competition.
The pair have been in a ruthless mood over the past fortnight combining for 24 goals with Breen helping himself to 15 goals and quickly finding form after having not played for several seasons.
However, one of the Hoppers' key forwards can expect a tough day at the office against the Cats with co-coach Dylan Van Berlo likely to get the match-up.
Van Berlo was an interleague representative with Wangaratta and is easily the best credentialled defender in the competition this season.
"The two big boys up forward have been in good early season form," Lawson said.
"Kaine took a big hanger over Brodie Avard last weekend against Wodonga Saints and added to his already impressive highlights reel.
"We should be closer to full-strength this week with Ethan expected to return from a bit of a knee complaint.
"Harry Forelli missed last week as well but should be back running around in defence again this week.
"Our Barton medallist Scott Spencer played his first match last week but we only gave him limited match time because he hasn't been able to train much so far.
"Dan O'Connell is probably our biggest injury concern after he hurt his shoulder last weekend and is a chance to not play."
